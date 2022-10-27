Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the anti-Semitic comments of her ex-husband, Kanye West. The businesswoman took a stand and had no qualms when it came to talking about all the problems the rapper has been having. Here, find out what the star said.

Everyone was waiting for Kim Kardashian to give her stance on the anti-Semitic and derogatory comments made by her ex-husband recently. Kanye West already lost more than 2 billion of his net worth and multiple contracts with Adidas, The Gap, Balenciaga and other major brands. Is Ye's reign coming to an end?

The rapper and music producer continues to be the protagonist of all headlines after assuring that Jews control the media, that "it's not hate speech, it's the truth" and that they are "the owners of the black vote" in the United States. With no intention of backing down, he decided to double down and made a few more accusations against the community.

A few days ago he posted a tweet saying "The funny thing is I can't really be anti-Semitic because blacks are Jews too. You guys have fooled me and tried to eliminate anyone who opposes your agenda", but was quickly deleted by the platform. No doubt this has been one of the biggest controversies West has been involved in and apparently Kardashian won't be there to back him up.

Kim Kardashian repudiated Kanye West's comments

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence and finally declared which side she is on and what she really thinks about all of Ye's remarks. In a tweet, posted Monday afternoon, the starassured that she is not in favor of any kind of hate speech and that she supports the Jewish community.

"Hate speech is never right nor is it excusable. I support the Jewish community and call for the horrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to end immediately" Kim highlighted and added a message that is similar to the one sent by her sisters and mother.

Khloé Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner also raised their voices and posted "Support my friends and the Jewish people". Not only will the rapper have to face what the family and his ex-wife and mother of his children thinks, but he is also facing a $250 million defamation lawsuit filed by George Floyd's family, since Ye claimed that Floyd died from fentanyl consumption and not from asphyxiation caused by police violence.