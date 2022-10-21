Kanye West has established himself as the richest man of color in U.S. history and with the multiple projects he manages, his wealth is getting bigger and bigger. Here, check out how much fortune the rapper has.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been the talk of the town in recent years, especially after his scandalous split with Kim Kardashian. Over time he has established himself as one of the most influential figures in the world of rap, fashion and the music industry. He even tried to run for president, which did not turn out so well for him.

After starring in several controversies due to many unfortunate comments, one of the most luxurious and popular fashion houses has decided to let him go and not work with him again. Balenciaga is the first to break ties with the rapper due to all the anti-Semitic accusations he has made in recent times.

On the other hand, he also faces a lawsuit from the family of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. It all started after wearing during a parade a T-shirt with the slogan White Lives Matter, distorting the famous Black Lives Matter, which symbolized several anti-racist protests.

Kanye West's net worth

The rapper has a net worth of $4 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has established himself as one of the most influential and wealthiest people in the history of the United States, entering the top 3. He has also earned the title of the richest black man in the country. He has sold 140 million albums and singles during his career.

He owns more than $100 million in real estate, earns between $150 and $200 million in Yeezy royalties each year, has a partnership with The Gap worth $1 billion and his music catalog is worth $110 million. Those are just a few of his many earnings.

On the other hand, Yeezy's enterprise value adds between $3 million and $5 million to his net worth, as he owns 100 percent of the rights and everything that goes with the brand.