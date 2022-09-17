Fans stay tuned! It seems your prayers have been answered and Sony has revealed some big news regarding the future of Karate Kid 5 and according to comments from several actors from the cast of Cobra Kai, we may have had the answers in front of us all along. Here we tell you all about the upcoming new production.

The fifth installment of Karate Kid is a fact! Sony's Columbia Pictures revealed that a new movie is already on the schedule to continue the classic and could be coming sooner than expected. Not much is known about the production but it is described as "the return of the original franchise" and promises a trip back in time with lots of drama and martial arts.

The success after the release of Cobra Kai season 5 encouraged the production company to continue putting chips on this story and franchise, so it is possible that we will see more than one new movie in the future. Although a version with Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan was released in 2010, the incarnation was not as far-reaching as the originals and has not been adapted again since 1994.

So it's time for the cast to return to the big screen portraying their iconic characters. As we have already seen since the first season of the new series, the plot of the new movie might not be a reboot, but would continue the story that is being developed in Cobra Kai.

Karate Kid 5: When will it be released?

The movie is scheduled to arrive on June 7, 2024, so there is still time for another season of Cobra Kai to be released to set the stage for what will happen in the new installment. The franchise has been kept alive thanks to the creation and success of the series, which began its journey on YouTube and later became part of Netflix's catalog.

Karate Kid 5: Who will be part of the cast?

Most likely, Ralph Macchio and William Zabka will return as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence once again. Both actors had previously mentioned that they would be interested in doing a sequel to the film and their words now make more sense.

Zabka might have even given us a pretty clear indication a few weeks ago, when he was asked in an interview about the series finale and what's next for the franchise:

"Yes, there's no end game at all, we'll keep this going for another ten seasons. [laughs] There is an ending. I'm sure it all points to a place on the map. It's a question of how many we'll get to do that, but there's definitely an ending", and added that the franchise could expand significantly, "We're going to finish the series and then I think we'll do a trilogy of movies", he assured.

On the other hand, several new characters (that we have already seen in Cobra Kai) are expected to make their first appearance in a Karate Kid movie. Fans want Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mousser, Xolo Maridueña and Peyton List to make the jump to the big screen as the villains of the saga.