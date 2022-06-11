Kate Bush is one of the most popular English artists in musical history. In 1978, at the age of 19, she topped the UK singles chart for four weeks with her first single Wuthering Heights, becoming the first female artist to reach number one in the United Kingdom with a song written by herself.

Kate Bush has proven that no matter how many years go by, her music is timeless. With an angelic voice and out-of-the-ordinary melodies, the singer seems to be back in the game. It's been a week since one of his most popular songs shared the number one spot in the most listened ranking, being on par with great modern artists such as Harry Styles and Lizzo.

Raised in a family of musicians, she learned to play the piano and wrote her first compositions at the age of eleven and by the age of thirteen she had already written over a hundred songs. At sixteen she recorded demos under the tutelage of Andrew Powell and David Gilmour. The latter was the executive producer of two of the songs on her first album, The Man With The Child In His Eyes and The Saxophone Song.

Their first work was the single Wuthering Heights released in January 1978 and reached number one in England. Then the album The Kick Inside. But her greatest success did not come until 1985, when she launched her project Hounds of Love, with her first single Running Up That Hill, that reached number three. It was the album that brought him the greatest notoriety and commercial success.

The meaning of Kate Bush’s ‘Running up that Hill’

The song that is dominating the charts has a history in which it was "destined to fail'' because of pre-release problems. The snags arose prior to the release, as Bush's record label, then EMI Records, insisted that no reference to God be made because they felt radio stations would not like it and might receive complaints from their listeners.

Before it was called Runnin Up That Hill it was called just A Deal with God. So they advised her to change the name, to which Kate agreed because her career was at risk due to the failure of her last project. Another problem with the song was its video, as MTV refused to broadcast it because they didn't like the fact that Kate didn't sing in it and that it went against the trend of music videos at the time. The channel limited itself to broadcasting only Kate Bush's live performance on BBC.

Running Up that Hill (A deal with God) speaks to the story of a broken love and is a song about how a man and woman might see their relationship roles differently if God gave them the ability to trade places.

Kate Bush grateful to the Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things has given us an incredible soundtrack since the first season. But since they released the fourth season, their themes have enveloped us in a trip to the past full of hits. Just like Running Up that Hill by Kate Bush.

With the return of the great theme song, thanks to the Duffer brothers, creators of the series, the author of the song has shown gratitude to both them and the generation that is taking charge of spreading it again.

"You may have heard that the first part of the fantastic and exciting new series of 'Stranger Things' recently premiered on Netflix. It features the song 'Running Up That Hill,' which is getting a new life thanks to the young fans who love the series. It is very exciting. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported the song. I look forward to the rest of the series in July", Bush posted on his website.