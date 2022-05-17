After her small role in the third installment of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise, many fans were disappointed for not watching more of Katherine Waterston's performance. However, the actress has several upcoming projects to come back to the big screen.

The third installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ didn’t do well in terms of box office, grossing $376 million worldwide with a budget of $200 million, and there are many explanations for it. One could be the absences of some of its stars, including Johnny Depp, and Katherine Waterston, whose role was reduced.

Waterston, who plays Tina, wife of Net Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), appeared only for a final scene of the film, while her absence was explained because her character got a new position as head of Aurors at the Magical Congress in the US.

It’s been speculated that her role was cut out due to her disagreement with author JK Rowling after the writer expressed transphobic views. However, fans of Waterston have nothing to worry about because the British actor has some new projects in development.

Waterston’s upcoming projects from ‘Black Flies’ to ‘Babylon’

Last week, Deadline announced that Waterston will be starring opposite Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan in the upcoming thriller ‘Black Flies’. The film will be directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire and it’s based on the novel by Shannon Burke, which follows the story of paramedics and how the intensity of their work affects them.

She will also appear in the upcoming film ‘Babylon’, which is directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle, alongside other big names such as Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire, who is also producing the film. However, her character is undisclosed.

You can also catch Waterston in the second season of HBO’s series ‘Perry Mason’, in which she will portray Ginny Aimes, a teacher at the private school where Perry's son Teddy is attending, according to reports from Variety.

Before ‘Fantastic Beasts’, Waterston appeared in the period romance ‘The World to Come’, alongside Casey Affleck and Vanessa Kirby, and received good reviews. She also starred in the HBO limited series ‘The Third Day’. She’s also known for her work in Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien’.