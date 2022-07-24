Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved and talented actors of the decade. He is characterized for being one of the favorites of Hollywood and all the production companies, not only for his way of working, but also for his quality as a person. Here we tell you how much money Reeves, who has played great characters such as Neo in Matrix, has.

Keanu Reeves tops the top of the most beloved and popular actors in the Hollywood industry and the world. So much so that 2019 saw the first film festival based on the actor and called the KeanuCon. It was held in Glasgow, Scotland and lasted two days, featuring nine of his most iconic films.

The actor was catapulted to the A-list thanks to the success of the 1994 action film Speed. It earned him two Academy Awards and a total domestic and international gross of $350.5 million. It was undoubtedly one of the biggest projects of his career.

Reeves has starred in several major productions such as John Wick (a franchise in which he continues today), Matrix, Constantine, Knock Knock, The Devil's Advocate, Point Break, The Lake House, 47 Ronin, Toy Story 4, Sweet November, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Destination Wedding, My Private Idaho, Something's Gotta Give, Exposed and many more.

Keanu Reeves' Net Worth

The actor has a net worth of $380 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Over the years, he starred in more than 40 movies and several of them have earned billions of dollars at the box office. Which means that production companies have given him some pretty ample paychecks.

One of his biggest and highest paying roles was that of Neo in The Matrix. The trilogy grossed a total of $1.6 billion and his participation was so well received that he has been praised by major industry figures and critics. The sci-fi/action films became the most popular films of the decade during the years of their release. They currently top the list of immensely popular classics in the film industry.

2014 would see the arrival of one of his longest-running projects, John Wick, in which he plays a retired contract killer. The franchise generated more than $500 million at the box office and so far the actor's films have grossed more than $4.6 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The films continue to be critically acclaimed and on March 24, 2023, the fourth installment of the saga hits the big screen.