Keke Palmer is the star of Jordan Peele’s latest film “Nope,” which has grossed $44 million in its first weekend. Here, check out how much the actress, singer and TV host’s net worth is.

Actress, singer and TV personality Keke Palmer is receiving praise for her performance in Jordan Peele’s newest film “Nope,” which is currently the number 1 film in the country. However, the 28-year-old star is no stranger to success, having won a Daytime and a Primetime Emmy Award as her biggest accolades to date.

Palmer made her acting debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Businesswhen she was 10 years old, before progressing to star in several shows and movies for Disney Channel and Nickelodeon. After that, she moved on with more mature roles in the film Animal (2014) and the series Scream Queens (2015–2016).

Most recently, she has starred in the slasher Scream (2019) and the Jennifer Lopez’s drama Hustlers (2019). Besides her Emmy wins, she also is the youngest actress to be nominated for Outstanding Performance by a female actor at 11 years old for her work in The Wool Cap.

How much is Keke Palmer’s worth?

With that career, it’s not surprising that Keke Palmer has an impressive net worth. However, the actress recently went to social media to respond to a viral tweet comparing her with Zendaya, after many people were saying that her “Nope” role was her “breakthrough” role.

“A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone. I’m the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, & the youngest & first Black Cinderella on broadway. I’m an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer,” she wrote.

She also highlighted that she has “over 100+ credits” and has been a “leading lady” since she was 11 years old. So, how much is Keke’s worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is an estimated $7.5 million.