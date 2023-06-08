Singer Kelis and actor Bill Murray are reportedly dating, according to The US Sun. News came after the Ghostbusters actor was seen in her concert at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London last weekend.

According to the reports, a friend of the couple said that “Whatever it is that has brought them together, and however unlikely it seems, they are both single and are having fun despite the fairly big age gap.”

Murray is 72 and Kelis is 43. The source told the US Sun that the stars have been “getting close for a while” after first meeting in the US. While the news has caught fans by surprise, many people wonder how much their respective net worths are.

Bill Murray’s net worth: How much does the actor have?

The actor and comedian has built an outstanding career in the entertainment industry. First known for his presence in Saturday Night Live, he then transitioned to film starring in several comedies such as Meatballs (1979), Caddyshack (1980), Stripes (1981), Ghostbusters (1984), and more.

However, he got critical acclaim for his performance in Soffia Coppola’s Lost In Translation, which earned him nominations for the Golden Globe and the Academy Award. After his extensive success, he has amassed a net worth of $180 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Kelis’ net worth: How much is her fortune in 2023?

Meanwhile, Kelis is well-known for her several hits as a singer. She started her solo career in the 90s with her debut album Kaleidoscope, which was inspired by disco music and 70s influences.

Later, in 2003, her third studio album Tasty gave her commercial success with singles such as “Milkshake”, “Trick Me”, “Millionaire” (featuring André 3000), and “In Public” (featuring Nas). Thanks to her musical career, she has amassed a $4 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth.