After knowing who will be the new jurors for the 22nd season of The Voice, the question has arisen as to why the singer will not be part of the jury. Here we tell you why she will be absent this year.

Kelly Clarkson is one of the veteran judges on The Voice, one of the most popular singing competitions in the country, which takes place every year on the Peacock platform. The Since U Been Gone and Stronger singer will not be sitting in her usual chair this year for several reasons.

She has been a big factor in the hit show and has taken another home win this past season, as the sibling trio, Girl Named Tom, were the winners of season 21, led by Kelly. Who already has four wins out of the eight she has been on.

Camila Cabello will be in charge of filling in for her while she takes a break, for who knows how long. Without a doubt, the singer's presence will be missed. Season 22 will arrive in the fall on NBC and then will be released on Peacock, where the rest of the episodes are already available.

Kelly Clarkson steps away from work for a while

The singer has been saying for some time now that she would like to take a break from her busy schedule to spend more time at home and with her children. Until this year she has been seen working non-stop but the time has come for her to step aside. According to a source close to her, she confirmed her departure from the show. "Although Kelly has not yet announced it publicly, she is done with the red chair. She has resigned", she stated.

On the other hand, Kelly has confessed during an interview with Elvis Duran that she has turned down several projects so far and has no intention of working that much again for a while.

"I turned 40 and... you know what I'm giving myself for 40? I literally said NO to everything this summer. I'm not doing anything this summer...I'm taking my time. A couple of things are happening. I've been able to make more time just for me and my kids and I can still work, where we can get away on the weekends and actually do fun things with my kids. They just want to hang out with you for so long. And that's now, so I have to take advantage of that. So I'm really excited to have more time with them. I mean, I have a lot of time in the morning, but I'm selfish. I love them, they're fun", Clarkson said.