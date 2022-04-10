Kelly Clarkson has one of the most impressive careers in pop music, with three Grammy Awards and millions of albums and singles sold. Here, check out what her net worth is.

When one thinks of successful American Idol alums, the first name that comes to mind is, of course, Kelly Clarkson. The singer, songwriter, actress and host has built an impressive career for herself since being the first Idol winner ever in 2002.

Clarkson, 39, has nine studio albums and, according to Billboard, she has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide. Among her most iconic songs are ‘Breakaway’, ‘Since You’ve Been Gone’, ‘Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)’ and many more.

She also has three Grammy, being the first artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album twice. However, she has also appeared in numerous TV shows, such as The Voice, and she’s currently the host of her own talk show ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. So, how much is her net worth?

Kelly Clarkson’s net worth: How much does the Idol winner have made?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Clarkson has a net worth of $45 million, which she has earned with her music career, her acting career and other endeavors, including her writing of children’s books and her career as a host.

As a mentor in The Voice, according to the same source, Clarkson earns a salary of $14 million per season, earning $560,000 per episode. She’s also currently the host of the American counterpart of the Eurovision contest, ‘The American Song Contest’, alongside Snoop Dogg.

On the other hand, she also owns several homes. In Montana, she has a ranch that has a value of $17 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, she is currently living in a mansion in Los Angeles, which has a worth of $5.5 million.