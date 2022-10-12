Kelly Clarkson is back on The Voice 2023. That's right, the veteran coach will return to take her iconic place in the red judging chair. Here, check out why she has decided to join the cast again.

Kelly Clarkson returns to The Voice: Why did she decide to be a judge again?

The Voice is still in its 22nd season and the artists are giving their best to win the battle rounds, which are presented in front of the juries. The final episode is 9 weeks away and a new edition will arrive in spring of next year with several changes in the coaches line-up.

Kelly Clarkson did not participate in the show this year because she wanted to focus on spending more time with her children, other projects and making plans with her family. Camila Cabello was chosen to take her place in the judges' chair and so far she has proven to be a great addition to the show.

Episodes air weekly, every Monday and Tuesday on NBC. In case you don't have cable, Peacock offers a great broadcast and has all previous seasons available. Otherwise, another option is fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial in the US.

The Voice 2023: Kelly Clarkson returns as judge

Clarkson made headlines a few months ago due to her departure from the Emmy-winning show. At the time she had stated that she wanted to step aside to spend more time with her children and do all kinds of activities with them. Now, after a brief pause in her schedule, the singer will be back for season 23.

She confirmed her presence in the upcoming edition in a series of posts with NBC and on Instagram she declared: "I'm so excited to be back with my Voice family - let's do it, Team Kelly!". Now this year, she has a total of four wins throughout her time on the competition.

It is not yet known why she has decided to return to The Voice but fans are thrilled that the veteran coach is back. She has always proven to be one of the strongest and most competitive judges on the competition. So buckle your seat belts, Kelly is back and ready to win again!

How many The Voice wins did Kelly Clarkson get?

Clarkson is one of the show's most winning veterans, ranking second among the top judges with the most wins. At the same time, in addition to accumulating great artists in her team, she is one of the highest paid of The Voice staff. According to several reports, the Stronger singer earns around $15 million per season.

Here's a list of how many wins #TeamKelly has so far and with which artists: