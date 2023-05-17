Kevin Janssens is one of Netflix’s most promising new stars. Less than a month ago he launched his latest production, called Rough Diamonds. The Belgian series became one of the most watched and was a rage among users of the streaming platform.

The plot follows his character, Noah Wolfson, who must return home after the death of his younger brother. Everything goes quite wrong when he is reunited with the orthodox community to which he belonged until he abandoned his faith and ends up having to save his family’s business from diamond traders.

So far it is not known if the series has been renewed or not, so we will have to wait a little longer to find out if the Belgian actor will return to the small screen to continue with the action story. In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about his life…

Kevin Janssens’ age and height

Kevin was born on August 21, 1979 in Antwerp, Belgium. So he is currently 43 years old. According to All Famous Birthdays, the actor is quite tall and stands 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) tall.

Kevin Janssens’ love life

Although his marital status is currently unknown, the actor has been in several relationships over the years. One of the first he met was in 2001 with Lyne Renée, with whom he lasted three years and in 2004 they went their separate ways.

He spent some years enjoying his bachelorhood and in 2008 he met Natalia Druyts, with whom he dated until 2009. Their love only lasted a year, so he was single again. However, in 2013 it was confirmed that he was dating Josje Huisman.

The relationship lasted until 2015 and since that time he has not been known to have another girlfriend. So so far it is believed that he is alone and has not yet had children.

Kevin Janssens’ movies and TV shows

Janssens has not only participated in multiple television productions, but has also done theater and film. In 2006 he played the lead role in King of the World at the age of 27. That same year he premiered Hans Herbots’ Stormforce.

In 2017, he shared the lead role with Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz in Coralie Fargeat’s Revenge, which ended up premiering at the Toronto Film Festival, receiving several recognitions and awards. In 2020, he released the horror film The Room, alongside Olga Kurylenko and director Christian Volckman.

He currently has more than 40 appearances on the big screen and television, making him one of the most successful Belgian actors of his generation. As for his work in the theatrical world, in 2007 he toured with Eugene Onegin’s Pushkin.