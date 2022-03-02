The Hertha BSC player is set to work with Sylvester Stallone on a television project which will be based on the Ghana international's life.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had an amazing soccer career, one which has seen him play for 14 clubs and the Ghana national team. Boateng has also been active on life off the pitch as he is a big music fan and enjoys choreography and singing.

When AC Milan won the Serie A title in 2010/11 he famously performed Michael Jackson's Moonwalk in front of 88,000 fans at the San Siro. Now Boateng is ready to try his luck at television and he is joining forces with a Hollywood heavyweight to do it, Sylvester Stallone.

According to reports Sylvester Stallone and Boateng have known each other for some time and are interested in doing a project that will see both of them star in some capacity to do a story based on the life of the former World Cup star.

What is Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sylvester Stallone working on?

According to Boateng the project would involve both and be based on Boateng’s life but not focused on soccer. “We are considering Stallone as the narrator and that we both take on small roles. We want to show the pain and wounds it takes to be successful”, Boateng stated in an interview.

The former Ghana international and the actor have “a friendship (that) has developed with him, and I am working on a TV series that is inspired by my life, but not about football”, Boateng stated.

Stallone is no stranger with working with big time soccer stars he starred alongside Pele in the famous soccer movie, Escape to Victory in 1981, which also included soccer stars, Bobby Moore, Osvaldo Ardiles, Werner Roth, and Hallvar Thoresen.