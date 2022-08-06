Kevin Spacey is facing another legal battle in the UK after allegations of misconduct during his time as artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theater. However, the actor will appear in some upcoming projects.

Once one of the most beloved actors, Kevin Spacey is currentlty in the middle of a new legal battle in the UK for charges of four counts of sexual assault, which allegedly occurred between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire during Spacey’s tenure as artistic director of London’s Old Vic Theater. Spacey has appeared in court to plead not guilty.

It’s the latest in a series of disputes the actor has been fighting since 2017, when the first allegations were made public by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp. He told Buzzfeed News that Spacey made an unwanted advance toward him at a party when he was only 14 years old. Spacey is still involved in a civil suit for Rapp’s claims, after two other suits were dismissed for different reasons (one plaintiff died, the other refused to testify).

Since Rapp’s allegations, according to The Cut, “over 30 men have come forward with accusations, ranging from nonconsensual groping to the attempted rape of minors.” Despite all of that, and with his UK trial to start in June 2023, the actor does have some upcoming projects.

Kevin Spacey will still star in two upcoming movies

After the actor was charged with the four counts of sexual allegations in the UK in May, the actor was dropped from Péter Soós' upcoming historical drama "12:42: Gateway to the West," per Entertaintment Weekly. A representative of Galloping Entertainment confirmed the news to the outlet, saying that they’ll announce soon who will replace him.

However, Spacey will star in Louis Nero's "The Man Who Drew God," which is expected for later this year. Per EW, Nero said that "In Italy, we don't know details on everything, so we don't speak about what we don't know about,” and that he “cannot speak about these things. I only know that Kevin is a great actor. That was my concern, and no more than that."

He will also star in “Peter Five Eight,” which has already wrapped up filming. In a statement sent to the media, per Variety, the producers of the film backed the actor up. “The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations, and believe it's a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal."

In the latest setback for the actor, a judge ordered him to pay “House of Cards” production company MRC nearly $31 million for the alleged sexual misconduct behind the scenes of the series. He was kicked off of the series during its sixth season, after he allegedly assaulted young men, including a “House of Cards” production assistant who said Spacey groped him.