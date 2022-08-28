Key Alves is one of the most important figures in Brazilian sport and women's volleyball. The young professional has built a long way on the court but now she has opted for another business to continue generating money. Here we tell you who is the player who is causing a furor in OnlyFans.

Key Alves is not only a sensation in the world of sports but also on OnlyFans, the adult content sales platform that is becoming increasingly popular among celebrities. The volleyball player is another of the women in the industry who decided to join the movement, like car racer Renee Gracie.

The 22-year-old sportswoman claims that she earns 50 times more selling content than being a professional player, so that was the main incentive to open her account. In addition, Key has a large number of followers on her social networks, which has helped her to spread the word about her new project.

By now, OnlyFans has helped thousands of well-known people to increase their quality of life and monthly income. The volleyball player confessed that she earns more than 500 thousand dollars and has more and more subscribers, thanks to her great commitment and popularity.

Key Alves: Who is the volleyball player that is all the rage on OnlyFans?

Keyla Alves Ramalho, better known as Key Alves, is a Brazilian model and businesswoman, as well as a professional volleyball player. Currently one of the sportswomen with the most followers on social networks in the world, she has 4.7 million on Instagram alone.

She is a libero and belongs to the Osasco Volleyball Clube de São Paulo team. Over the years she has made a name for herself in the sport and is already an icon in Brazil. During an interview with Globo Esporte, she confessed that her priority is the sport, but that the platform has helped her to grow in other areas, especially in the economic one.

"I'm going into my third year on a professional volleyball team and I consider myself a professional athlete, but things off the court started to grow a lot for me. So I started paying a little more attention to that side career. Whether I like it or not, today it's my biggest income. I earn about 50 times more with digital platforms than with volleyball, and more on OnlyFans, because the monthly price of 16 euros is fixed", she said.

OnlyFans is intended for the creation of adult content, but the player made it clear that she does not post any nudity in her photos. "The photos I post on my OnlyFans page are totally intended for 'light' and professional sessions. No nudity or anything like that. Anyone looking for this on my profile won't find it".