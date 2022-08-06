Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian and Chicago Bulls player Tristan Thompson have welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, as the couple confirmed in a statement. Here, check out how many kids they share.

The Kardashian clan has been all over the news in the past days for different reasons. While Kim-K and Pete Davidson have split, Khloe has welcomed her baby boy with basketball player Tristan Thompson via surrogate, according to a statement from the couple.

Khloe and Thompson, who are currently separated, have had an on-and-off again relationship, which has been marked by several cheating scandals. The news of the pair expecting another child came just six months after it was confirmed that Thompson welcomed a son with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

However, in the statement, the couple confirmed the baby “was conceived in November,” months before Thompson’s paternity scandal was made public. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” added the statement per Cosmopolitan.

All Khloe Kardashian’s children with Tristan Thompson

Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, shared two kids: four-year-old daughter True and the newborn baby boy, whose name hasn’t been disclosed yet. Meanwhile, the basketball player is also dad to son Theo with Nichols and five-year-old Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

In Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe has been vocal about her desire to grow her family. In an episode aired in February 2021, she told Tristan that "True's getting older and I feel like it's now time to have another kid,” per E! News.

She also has been vocal about the struggles of becoming a mother through IVF and fertility assistance. "There are so many tests they have to do and all these things (...) I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not,” she told Andy Cohen per Cosmopolitan.

Why did Khloe Kardashian use a surrogate?

While Khloe herself hasn’t told why she decided to use a surrogate, according to a source close to the reality TV star told Heat Magazine that "There were medical reasons that factored into her decision to use a surrogate, but not putting such a strain on her body was a huge motivation,” per Cosmopolitan.

The source also added that: "[Kim and Khloé] made a pact at the start of the year that they'd go all out to get into the best possible shape and they've thrown themselves into the project." Either way, the reason behind her decision is a private matter and concerns only to her.