The Kardashians premiered its third season on Thursday, May 25, and one of the sisters who has garnered the most attention is Khloé Kardashian. She made many confessions and let the public know many aspects of her life that she kept secret for a while.

The star confirmed that her second baby with Tristan Thompson, whom they welcomed via surrogacy last August, is named Tatum. She also admitted that she feels guilt for not feeling very connected to him, so she would like people in her same situation to talk about how difficult the process can be.

On the other hand, the 38-year-old businesswoman had to undergo facial surgery to have a melanoma removed from the left side of her face. “A few days later I was told that the tumor had to be removed immediately“, Khloé explained, informing that it was a cancerous tissue.

What is Khloe Kardashian’s net worth?

The youngest of the Kardashian sisters has a $60 million fortune, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She is believed to have an estimated salary of $15 million. Her earnings come from different projects, such as her jeans brand, her television programs, her collaborations with brands and her appearances, among others.

As for her real estate, in 2014 she bought Justin Bieber‘s house for $7.2 million. After her split with Lamar Odom, she bought the home that used to belong to Eddie Murphy. The reality star remodeled the entire house and launched it for sale off the market in May 2020 for around $19 million.