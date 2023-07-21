KICK is battling little by little, and the best way to win the streaming wars is with the help of the top streamers who also use their rival platform, Twitch. Without those celebrities, it would be impossible for KICK to compete.

However, if KICK is only dependent on 10-20 top streamers, that could lead the platform into an unhealthy dependency. They would have to pay thousands of dollars to keep those streamers on the platform, which could be unsustainable.

Obviously, viewers want variety. But the numbers don’t lie: only well-known streamers have managed to pass the million hours watched mark, while only two others were over 500,000 hours.

Who are the only two streamers on Kick who had over a million hours watched in the last 7 days?

Only two streamers were able to accumulate over one million hours watched in the last 7 days: adinross with 1,288,169 hours and xqc with 1,219,197. In addition, adinross was the only one that was close to reaching 20,000 new followers in a week, with 19,025. (July 14-20, 2023)

Other notable streamers with hours watched were westcol with 639,135 hours, roshtein with 504,655 hours, and iceposeidon with 471,524. The good news is that everyone in the top 20 is over 100,000 watched hours.

So far, no streamer has reached a million followers on KICK. Even though the platform is relatively new, only adinross could come close with 533,425 followers.