Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are part of one of the most popular families in the world, but even though they are sisters, it doesn’t mean they always get along completely. The stars’ relationship has come and gone.

All their fans remember the fight they had in an episode of their reality show, where Khloe and Kendall had to separate them. The argument was so strong that both ended up hitting each other.

Season 3 of The Kardashians came with a bang and showed a bit of the feud between the older sisters of the iconic clan. In case you want to watch the episodes, remember they are available on Hulu.

What’s going on between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian?

Although they have always had their different thoughts on various aspects of their lives, especially in the work area, the sisters have never been as far apart as they are now. The third season of the Hulu show revealed that Dolce & Gabanna is one of the reasons for their big fight.

The luxury brand was the one who organized Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker and during an episode we saw how she accused Kim of having copied her wedding for her personal collection.

“I just feel like there is such an abundance of opportunities. It isn’t about business. There is just so much and it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It is legit copying my wedding”, Kourtney to Kendall.

The eldest Kardashian also accused her sister of prioritizing business over her relationships with family and loved ones. Kendall agreed with her, while Khloe tried to ease the tension between her sisters.

Although the stars have been quite distant from how they are usually seen, last week it was confirmed that Kourtney was pregnant and one of the first to wish them congratulations was Kim. So the arrival of the new baby could be a peace flag between them.