Kim Cattrall back in the Sex and the City universe: Which episode of 'And Just Like That' will she be in?

After some back and forth, some controversy and a lot of drama, Kim Cattrall is back in the Sex and the City universe. The iconic actress who played Samantha Jones in the original series seasons, confirmed her presence in an episode of And Just Like That.

The spin-off follows “Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s, and the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s”.

The new series premiered in 2021 and although it had a rather tragic start for fans, the lives of the main characters have been balancing and new characters joined the main cast. Here, check in which episode we will see Kim’s cameo.

In which episode of And Just Like That will Kim Cattrall appear?

Although it will be one of the most anticipated moments for fans, it won’t last long. The original cast will be reunited but only for a few seconds, as Kim Cattrall will make her return in only one scene of the second season of And Just Like That.

Variety confirmed the news and reported “Cattrall shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York, without seeing or speaking to the show’s stars, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or showrunner Michael Patrick King”.

Apparently, in the scene we will see how Samantha has a conversation with Carrie, with whom she was texting from afar, because Jones moved to London after being fired by Bradshaw as a literary agent.

The episode where we will see her appear will be the season finale of the second installment, so we will have to wait until June 22 for the release of the new chapters and see what’s in store for the characters.

Why didn’t Kim Cattrall want to appear in the first season of And Just Like That?

The 66-year-old actress turned down the opportunity to return as Samantha Jones in the first episodes of the spin-off because of Sarah Jessica Parker. It is no news the feud the two stars have formed over the years.

The bad relationship between the figures began after Parker acquired the title of executive producer, managing to raise her salary. This prompted Cattrall to enter into negotiations for a pay raise, which did not go down too well.

Her fellow cast members believed that there was an ongoing comparison between them. Although they continued filming the series for several more seasons and then two movies, the breaking point came when they wanted to film a third.