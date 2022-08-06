Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson — one of Hollywood's most controversial couples — have split up after nine months. Check out the funniest memes and reactions to this.

Well, they've done it again! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have completely owned the internet over the past couple of hours. One of Hollywood's most controversial couples has decided to split up.

The Saturday Night Live standout and the model/entrepreneur had been dating for the past nine months. Their relationship was stained by constant controversies centering on Kim's past relationship with Kanye West.

Even despite Kanye's presence, Davidson and Kardashian looked quite happy together. Nonetheless, the age difference and different lifestyles forced them to take separate ways, according to Page Six.

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split Up?

(Transcript via Page Six)

"Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's age difference caused them to split earlier this week, sources exclusively tell Page Six.

'Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,' the insider says.

'Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment's notice,' the source adds. 'But Kim has four kids and it isn't that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.'

The source also tells us that Kardashian — who runs multiple businesses and stars on a reality show — was 'totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.'"

Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian Break Up: Funniest Memes And Reactions

Needless to say, this shocking breakup took social media by storm. People from all over the world share their takes, memes, and reactions to this news. Here, we gathered some of the most hilarious:

All jokes aside, we all hope Kim and Pete are happy and find someone who better suits their lifestyles and needs. But hey, if two millionaires couldn't make it work out, what can the rest of us hope for in the future?