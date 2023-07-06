The July 4th White Party had every celebrity you can imagine, including the biggest names in Hollywood, music, and sports. Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady were present, and their dating rumors have intensified after their actions during this massive event.

Billionaire entrepreneur Michael Rubin opened his $50 million Bridgehampton mansion to celebrate the 4th of July in the best way possible. At a star-studded party, the biggest names in sports, music, and movies dressed entirely in white, creating an incredible weekend.

Celebrities such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, among others, went to the event. However, it seems like Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian caught everyone’s attention due to their actions during the party.

Report: Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady ‘were super flirty’ during July 4th White Party

In the fall of 2022, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen ended their marriage. The couple decided to divorce after 13 years together, and ever since, there has been widespread discussion about the personal life of the NFL legend.

Almost at the same time, Kim Kardashian divorced Kanye West. The couple decided it was time to end their relationship, according to have joint physical and legal custody of their four children.

Now that both Brady and Kardashian are single, rumors have started spreading about a possible relationship between the two celebrities. These speculations have further intensified following their encounter at the July 4th White Party.

According to Daily Mail and the NY Post, Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian “were super flirty with each other” at the party. Also, sources claim that the duo “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

A few weeks ago, an NFL insider said that Brady “is exactly [Kardashian’s] type.” The 45-year-old football legend has been previously linked to celebrities such as Veronika Rajek and Reese Witherspoon. However, it appears that the most intense rumor now surrounds his connection to the 42-year-old SKIMS founder.