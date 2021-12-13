Kim Kardashian has been studying to became a lawyer and she has announced she passed California's "baby bar" exam. Here, check out what does that mean.

Kim Kardashian wants you to know that she is one step closer to becoming a lawyer. The celebrity-entrepreneur-biggest social media star ever hasn’t been shy in vocalizing her desire to become an attorney, following the steps of her dad, Robert, who defended O.J. Simpson during his murder trial.

In a lengthy statement posted across all her social media profiles, Kim, 41, shared to her more than 200 millions followers that she finally passed “the baby bar” exam and it’s closer to being able to practice as an attorney in the state of California.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," the post reads. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me." However, her announcement made many people wonder what is the “baby bar” exam or if Kim actually has gone to college. So, here are some answers.

What’s the California “baby bar” exam?

The baby bar is the lovely nickname for the California First-Year Law Students’ Examination (FYLSE). It’s a test administered by the State Bar of California twice a year, in June and October. It’s taken at the end of a student’s first year of law school.

According to Abraham Lincoln University, law students who are registered on internet-based Juris Doctorate programs in California must take the test. However, there are some exemptions. Students who have advanced to their second year at an ABA are generally exempt, as well as those from a California-accredited law school who completed a minimum of 60 semester or 90 quarter units of undergraduate work.

Since when Kim Kardashian wants to be a lawyer?

Kardashian shared her intentions of becoming a lawyer two years ago. She has been vocal and lobbied for criminal justice reform, including a visit to then-President Donald Trump in the White House with three women whose prison sentences he recently commuted.

In the series finale of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" earlier this year, the star said she hopes to one day start "a really successful (law) firm." Kardashian also thanked CNN commentator Van Jones for persuading her to study law, as well as lawyers Jessica Jackson and Edy Haney and her professors, Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz.