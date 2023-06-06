The Kardashians might be one of the most powerful families in the entertainment industry, but they also don’t take themselves too seriously. As fans of their reality TV show know, they also tease each other and Kim Kardashian has trolled her little sister Kendall Jenner in a playful way.

Currently, the 27-year-old model is romantically linked with Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny. Rumors of the two of them being an item started back in February, and according to a recent report by People, they are “getting serious.”

However, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, isn’t the first famous man that Kendall has dated. And Kim Kardashian reminded everyone that, wearing a t-shirt with a funny message about her little sister.

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall for her “starting five” of ex-boyfriends

On June 4, the 42-year-old reality star poked a TikTok with her nine-year-old daughter North West wearing a “Kendall Starting Five” T-shirt. It features photos of the model surrounded by five of her alleged NBA player exes.

The shirt includes photos of Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Kuzma, and her most recent ex, Devin Booker. However, this is not the first time that Kardashian wears the shirt as she also wears it at the end of the season-three trailer of The Kardashians.

Of course, now Jenner has certainly shaken up her patterns with Bad Bunny. Per People Magazine, a source told the outlet that “They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”