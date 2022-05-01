Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian, made jokes with Kanye 'Ye' West's comments about him, after the rapper harassed him on Instagram. Here, check out the full story.

Comedian and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is known for his humor… And his dating history. The 28-year-old actor and writer has been linked romantically with many Hollywood A-listers, from Ariana Grande to his current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

This relationship, which was met with surprise by the media and fans, didn’t sit well with someone in particular: Kim's ex-husband, Kanye 'Ye' West. The first rumors of the pair came after Kardashian hosted the show in October of last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, West has harassed Davidson daily on Instagram. Also, there were allegations that West tried to spread the rumor that the comedian had AIDS and the singer even addressed him in his song ‘Eazy’, while in the video he decapitates a claymation of the comedian.

Pete Davidson responds to Kanye West,

At this weekend’s Netflix Is A Joke Festival, where he headlined two stand-up shows that were also being recorded for the streamer, Davidson joked about West’s comments on him. He addressed the AIDS accusation and the Eazy video, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The article says that Davidson joked about going to the doctor to be tested for AIDS since West was a “genius”, however, it turned out he didn’t have it, just that he looked like he did. He also said that he went to a basketball game in December of last year with Chris Rock and Jon Stewart, and things have changed since then: “Chris got slapped, I got decapitated” and warned Stewart to watch his back.

Davidson didn’t mention Kim Kardashian in his show. The couple made their red carpet appearance at Saturday's White House Correspondent' Dinner. According to Hollywood Life, Pete seemingly has a new tattoo under his shirt that reads “KNSCP,” which the initials of her and her kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.