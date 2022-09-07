Kim Kardashian does everything: she is a mother, businesswoman, model, influencer, student and actress, among many other things. The American socialite is one of the most famous celebrities in the world and has built an empire within her family. Over the years she has made a great fortune with all her projects. Here we tell you how much is her net worth.

By now there are very few people who don't know Kim Kardashian. The fashion, reality TV and beauty products mogul has made her image a brand for many years and they have all paid off handsomely. She has established herself as one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood (especially when she was still in a relationship with her ex-husband Kanye West).

Now, the Skims founder has spoken in multiple interviews about her latest split with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. The star split in August, after nine months of dating and a lot of problems with her ex. As she confessed in a chat with Interview, "He's a cutie. He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up".

Despite all that has happened in her love life, the 41-year-old businesswoman has not lost her focus under the criticism and the spotlight. Instead, she continues with her clear objective, which is to finish her law studies. She was recently overheard confessing how concerned she is about the backlash in the United States and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade. "I'm studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade was overturned is fascinating and terrifying", she said.

Kim Kardashian's net worth

The entrepreneur's net worth is $1.8 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Per year she earns around $80 million, which makes her fortune one of the most important and largest among her peers. Between June 2018 and June 2019, before the pandemic, the star earned $72 million for different projects and contracts.

For a while, a large part of her annual earnings came from licensing and sponsorship deals, mostly from royalties generated by her mobile game Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. This was downloaded more than 60 million times and generated around $200 million in revenue alone, of which Kim keeps 28% of what is generated to date.

Who is the richest Kardashian-Jenner?

1. Kim Kardashian

The first place goes to Kim, of course. This year she debuted on the Forbes list of new billionaires. Currently much of her fortune is thanks to her shares in KWW Beauty, her cosmetics line, her fragrances and Skims. In 2020, he sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty for $200 million and according to the magazine, Skims has already raised more than $240 million.

2. Kylie Jenner

The youngest Jenner has a net worth of $750 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, so that consolidates her as the second richest sister of the clan. In 2019 there was a controversy surrounding her fortune and by 2020 it was marked that her company Kylie Cosmetics was valued at a high price. That same year she sold 51% of it to Coty for $600 million.

3. Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the clan came in third place, for her $170 million net worth. The mastermind behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians has a $40 million salary. She was once listed at #93 on America's Richest Self-Made Woman. Her fortune has been building for many years and she has been internalized in various projects of different themes.

In 2013 she launched her own talk show dubbed Kris but it only lasted 1 season. She then launched her cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner, which paved the way for her autobiography.

4. Kourtney Kardashian

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters has formed multiple projects in recent times that have potentially boosted her fortune. She has a net worth of $65 million and a salary of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She owns a children's clothing store called Smooch, collaborated with her younger sister's brand on a collection titled Kourt x Kylie and created her own skincare line, called Poosh, where she promotes a healthy lifestyle.

5. Khloé Kardashian

The model has a fortune of $60 million and a salary of $15, so she is not far behind her older sister Kourtney. The entrepreneur also had a show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, where she encourages others to lead a healthy lifestyle, through dieting, exercise and various habit changes. She then founded Good American, a brand of jeans in a variety of sizes.

6. Kendall Jenner

The eldest Jenner was listed as the highest paid model, with earnings of $22.5 million, according to Forbes. Consolidating a fortune of $45 million in total and all thanks to her runway career, her reality TV appearances with her sisters and the campaigns she has done and continues to do with luxury brands such as Calvin Klein, Estée Lauder, Versace, Chanel and more.

7. Robert Kardashian Jr.

Rob is the most secretive brother of them all. He has a fortune of $10 million and the basis of his net worth is thanks to his appearance on the top reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He also had his own reality TV show alongside his ex-partner Blac Chyna, dubbed Rob & Chyna.

With the passage of time and a little help he has managed to consolidate several businesses of his own. He launched with Kris the Grandeza brand, which manufactures hot sauces. He founded Arthur George, his socks brand and his clothing line, Halfway Dead.