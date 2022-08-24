King Kong is one of the most famous movie classics in history, so it is no stranger to the big screen. Disney+ has decided to take matters into its own hands and make its own material. Here we tell you everything we know so far about the upcoming TV series.

King Kong will have his own live-action series within Disney+ and could soon be coming to the small screen. Over time, we have seen how the character has been a classic element of film history since 1933 and in its latest adaptation we have seen him fight against Godzilla, in the film directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown.

The production company has announced that it is already working on a new series of the eighth wonder of the world, although it is not the first time it has tried to develop such a project. A few years ago King Kong Skull Island was on the agenda with a totally different creative team, but it didn't come to be.

In addition to the upcoming Disney series, Kong will be present in the Netflix anime series, Skull Island, which is part of Warner Bros.' MonsterVerse, which is still ongoing. A sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will again be directed by Wingard and is currently in production, is also in development.

King Kong live-action: What will the new series be about?

As reported by Deadline, the project will follow the ape's origins in an action-adventure drama that will "bring the classic monster story into the modern era." It will be inspired by Merian Cooper's original books and Joe DeVito's recent novels, meaning it is likely to provide a greater focus on the story.

The project, tentatively dubbed King Kong, will come from Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Marc Manus, Dannie Festa (who was also involved with King Kong Skull Island) and creator Stephany Folsom. Not many details about the series are known yet, but we will undoubtedly see how the ape's almost 100-year reign expands.