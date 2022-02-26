Kirsten Dunst is getting praise for her supporting role in The Power of The Dog, for which she received her first Oscar nomination. However, the actor doesn't forget her origins and talked about the possibility of returning to the world of Spider-Man.

Kirsten Dunst has been one of the most versatile actors of the past 20 years. She just received her first Oscar nomination for her role in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, alongside her co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and her husband Jesse Plemons.

Dunst, who has had a prolific career with roles in films such as Marie Antoinette or Fargo, probably is best known in a wider audience for her portrayal of Mary Jane, Peter Parker’s main love interest in the first Spider-Man trilogy.

With the recent release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as the web-slinger vigilante(s), Dunst discussed the possibility of returning as Mary Jane for a next movie. Here, check out what she said.

Kirsten Dunst would reprise her role as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man

The 39-year-old actress told Deadline that she would consider making a return to the Spider-Man world if asked. “There’s still time. I mean, listen, no one’s asked me about anything but I do think that…I mean, this multi-universe just keeps going on and on. I wouldn’t…I feel like that could happen,” the actress explained.

It’s not the first time that Dunst speaks about the possibility. “I wish they’d put me in another one. Like, old-girl Mary Jane – why not? I would do [another superhero movie]. Everybody else is!”, the actress told Entertainment Weekly.

It could be interesting to see an older version of Mary Jane, especially after in ‘No Way Home’ Maguire’s Peter teased that he and Watson found a way to make their relationship work out. However, rumors are that Sony is more interested in bringing back Gwen Stacy or going with another character, such as Black Cat.