Kristen Dunst is one of the actresses with the longest career, which includes famous productions such as Spider-Man, The Power of the Dog, Jumanji and Interview With The Vampire, among others. Here we tell you how and where to watch her best movies.

Kirsten Dunst: Where and how to watch the best movies of Spider-man actress

Kirsten Dunst began her career at a very young age. By the age of 3 she had already started modeling and participating in television commercials. She made her debut in the film industry when she was only 6 years old, in Woody Allen's 1989 film New York Stories. Although this first work was not credited to her, by 1990 the actress would have her first film credit in The Bonfire of the Vanities.

In 1994 she was one of the main stars of the acclaimed film Interview with a Vampire, with two mega celebrities by her side, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Thanks to her performance, she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, an MTV Award for Best Newcomer and a Saturn Award for Best Young Actress. It was undoubtedly one of her most iconic starring roles.

After receiving good reviews from all sides, the actress began to gain relevance and to participate in major projects, such as Little Women in 1994, Jumanji in 1995, Small Soldiers in 1998, The Virgin Suicides in 1999, Bring It On in 2000, and so the list is gigantic.

Kirsten Dunst: Where to watch the best movies of the actress

Spider-Man

Spider-Man" centers on student Peter Parker who, after being bitten by a genetically-altered spider, gains superhuman strength and the spider-like ability to cling to any surface. He vows to use his abilities to fight crime, coming to understand the words of his beloved Uncle Ben: With great power comes great responsibility.

Available on FuboTV.

Jumanji

A magical board game unleashes a world of adventure on siblings Peter and Judy Shepherd. While exploring an old mansion, the youngsters find a curious, jungle-themed game called Jumanji in the attic. When they start playing, they free Alan Parrish, who's been stuck in the game's inner world for decades. If they win Jumanji, the kids can free Alan for good -- but that means braving giant bugs, ill-mannered monkeys and even stampeding rhinos!

Available on FuboTV and Hulu.

Small Soldiers

When teenager Alan buys a set of Commando Elite action figures, he's unaware that they have been programmed with military technology. The toys, including leader Chip, spring to life and start taking their directives seriously, beginning by "killing" their enemies, the toy Gorgonites. But Archer and the Gorgonites won't go down without a fight. Alan gets caught in the middle of the war, as does his neighbor and crush, Christy.

Available on Paramount Plus.

The Virgin Suicides

In an ordinary suburban house, on a lovely tree-lined street, in the middle of 1970s America, lived the five beautiful, dreamy Lisbon sisters, whose doomed fates indelibly marked the neighborhood boys who to this day continue to obsess over them. A story of love and repression, fantasy and terror, sex and death, memory and longing. It is at its core a mystery story: a heart-rending investigation into the impenetrable, life-altering secrets of American adolescence.

Available on FuboTV and Paramount Plus.

Interview with a Vampire

Born as an 18th-century lord, Louis is now a bicentennial vampire, telling his story to an eager biographer. Suicidal after the death of his family, he meets Lestat, a vampire who persuades him to choose immortality over death and become his companion. Eventually, gentle Louis resolves to leave his violent maker, but Lestat guilts him into staying by turning a young girl -- whose addition to the "family" breeds even more conflict.

Available on Paramount Plus.

Marie Antoinette

An Austrian teenager marries the Dauphin of France and becomes that country's queen following the death of King Louis XV in 1774. Years later, after a life of luxury and privilege, Marie Antoinette loses her head during the French Revolution.

Available on Hulu.

Melancholia

A planet hurtles toward a collision course with Earth. Two sisters, one of them trying to recover from a heavy bout of depression and a failed marriage, cope with their destiny in very different ways.

Available on FuboTV.

Little Women

In this 1994 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic, the March sisters confront growing pains, financial shortages, family tragedies and romantic rivalries in mid-19th-century Massachusetts. Jo struggles for independence and sometimes clashes with her beloved mother and her sisters Meg, Amy and Beth. She also contends with their cranky Aunt March, their impulsive neighbor Laurie and kindly linguistics professor Friedrich Bhaer.

Available on Netflix.

Bachelorette

After ruining their friend's wedding gown, bridesmaids set out on a frantic search for a replacement, but their mission degenerates into a night of booze, drugs and nightclubbing.

Available FuboTV and STARZ.

Spider-Man 2

When a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife, Dr. Otto Octavius is transformed into Dr. Octopus, a cyborg with deadly metal tentacles. Doc Ock blames Spider-Man for the accident and seeks revenge. Meanwhile, Spidey's alter ego, Peter Parker, faces fading powers and self-doubt. Complicating matters are his best friend's hatred for Spider-Man and his true love's sudden engagement to another man.

Available on FuboTV.

The Power of the Dog

A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass.

Available on Netflix.

Wimbledon

Frustrated at his own failures and disillusioned with professional sports, tennis player Peter Colt resolves to retire from competition and become an instructor at an exclusive private club. But when Colt receives a surprise wild-card berth in Wimbledon, he can't help but enter the tournament. Soon, Colt meets Lizzie Bradbury, a beautiful American tennis player with an upcoming match of her own, and finds the inspiration he hopes will turn his luck around.

Available on Peacock.

All Good Things

Heir to a real-estate dynasty, David Marks lives in the shadow of his father, Sanford. He takes a chance at true love when he meets Katie, a woman of modest origins who sees David's real worth as a person, not just his family's wealth. David and Katie marry and plan to build a life together, but their once-loving relationship deteriorates after David gives in to his father's demand that he work in the family business.

Available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

After a painful breakup, Clementine undergoes a procedure to erase memories of her former boyfriend Joel from her mind. When Joel discovers that Clementine is going to extremes to forget their relationship, he undergoes the same procedure and slowly begins to forget the woman that he loved. Directed by former music video director Michel Gondry, the visually arresting film explores the intricacy of relationships and the pain of loss.

Available on Peacock.

Spider-Man 3

Peter Parker and M.J. seem to finally be on the right track in their complicated relationship, but trouble looms for the superhero and his lover. Peter's Spider-Man suit turns black and takes control of him, not only giving Peter enhanced power but also bringing out the dark side of his personality. Peter must overcome the suit's influence as two supervillains, Sandman and Venom, rise up to destroy him and all those he holds dear.

Available on FuboTV.

Hidden Figures

Three brilliant African-American women at NASA -- Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson -- serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world.

Available on Disney +.