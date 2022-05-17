Kit Connor stars as Nick Nelson in Netflix's series 'Heartstopper', which debuted in the platform this month and has become an instant success. Here, check out everything you need to know about the him such as education, age and movies/TV shows.

‘Heartstopper’ has been one of Netflix’s hits of 2022, after ‘Bridgerton’. The show, which features queer characters front and center, is the streamer’s highest rating show on Rotten Tomatoes and has captivated hearts along the way with its leads Joe Locke and Kit Connor.

The series, based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, tells the story of how Charlie Spring (Locke) and Nick Nelson (Connor) fall in love. While Charlie is openly gay, Nick is still figuring things out. The show has been praised for its positive portray of queer teenagers.

While everyone is expecting a possible second season, as there are four novels out, many fans want to know more about the Hearstopper actors. Here, check out more about Kit Connor, such as his movies and TV shows, age and education.

Kit Connor’s movies and TV shows

To date, Connor has starred in several movies such as Get Santa (2014), Rocketman (2019), and Little Joe (2019). He also got a part in the CBBC series Rocket’s Island (2014–2015). He has also voiced a character in the BBC One and HBO series His Dark Materials.

Kit Connor’s age: How old is he?

Connor is 18 years old. He was born on March 8, 2004 in London, England, where he also lives (Croydon). He started working as an actor in 2013, when he got minor roles in several productions such as Chickens on Sky One, the television film An Adventure in Space and Time, and the soap opera Casualty.

Kit Connor’s education: What school did he attend?

According to archives, he went to Hayes Primary School in Kenley. He is currently attending Whitgift School where he is completing his education in drama, English literature, and history, according to an article from the BBC.