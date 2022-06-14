The mystery film ‘Knives Out’ was one of the biggest hits in 2019 and Netflix is producing the sequel. Here, check out what we know about it such as release date, cast and the official name.

After ‘Knives Out’, released in 2019, became a box office hit and received critical acclaim, Netflix bought the rights for two sequels in 2021. The film, written and directed by Rian Johnson, followed Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, a private detective who investigates the death of the patriarch of a wealthy (and dysfunctional) family.

The first film, with a budget of only $40 million, grossed $311.4 million worldwide and received three nominations at the 77th Golden Globes Awards. Besides Craig, the film features an ensemble cast with Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

Since Netflix announced the deal, fans have been waiting for news of the sequel. And Johnson delivered some this week. He revealed the new title of the film, which could or couldn’t be related to the mystery to solve this time. Here, check out what we know so far about ‘Knives Out 2’.

Knives Out 2: Official name

Johnson shared a video with the name of the sequel: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery!’. As many have pointed out, the title could be a reference to The Beatles song. In the video, the director and writer also shared that he tooks inspiration from Agatha Christie, noting that “there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true.” It seems like a message to expect something completely different from the first one.

Knives Out 2: Cast

With a new mystery comes a new cast. Alongside Craig, who is returning as Blanc, the rest of the cast consist of: Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Madelyn Cline. It was also reported that Ethan Hawke will have a role in Glass Onion.

Knives Out: Release Date

There’s no official date yet but the movie is set to be released in the US this Holiday Season. The first film came out during Thanksgiving in 2019. So, it’s expected to come to theaters and Netflix (both!) during the last quarter.