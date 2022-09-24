Knock at the Cabin is the new horror movie getting ready to hit the big screen with a big name cast, including Jonathan Groff. Here we tell you all about the next home-invasion story of the year.

Knock at the Cabin is the new horror drama directed by M. Night Shyamalan that will soon hit the big screen. The screenplay was written by Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman and the director himself. The film will come to challenge viewers' minds and make them question various mundane aspects of their lives. Save your family or save humanity. Make your choice.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on February 3, 2023 and its director is one of the most important figures of horror and suspense in the film industry. He is responsible for titles such as Sixth Sense and now releases this new apocalyptic cut that explores the thriller and tension as only he knows how.

The story is based on the novel The Cabin at the End of the Worldby Paul Tremblay and is part of the home invasion subgenre, a genre of terror that presents the irruption of strangers in a home and the actions that these entail on the inhabitants of the place. Their mission is to make one of the most important decisions for them and the whole world.

'Knock at the Cabin' Cast

Several familiar faces make up the cast of the new horror film. Jonathan Groff heads the cast along with Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint. They will play Andrew, Leonard and Redmond. While Ben Aldridge and Abby Quinn will be Eric and Sabrina.

On the other hand, William Ragsdale will be Eric's Father, Scott Vogel will be Bar Patron and Kristen Cui will be Wen. Other renowned actors are part of the character development such as Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ali Asghar Shah, Clare Louise Frost, McKenna Kerrigan, Jerry Lobrow, Michael J. Kraycik and Jibril Goodman, among others. The roles of some of them have not yet been revealed.

'Knock at the Cabin' Plot

The plot tells the story of a family vacationing in a remote cabin. A young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who ask the family to make an unthinkable decision to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe in before all is lost.

As we saw in the teaser released by the production company, Universal Pictures, we already know that the film will not leave the viewer indifferent, as it contains tension and uncertainty in the face of a decision to be made by the main family.