Kourtney Kardashian has come a long way. Not only is she one of the most famous members of television’s No. 1 family, but she has also made a name for herself in the business world.

A few seasons back on The Kardashians, we saw how the businesswoman sought to enlarge her family with husband Travis Barker, through different fertilization methods. So many wonder how many children he had so far.

She was previously in a relationship for many years with Scott Disick, with whom she started her own family. They were together for 10 years and decided to go their separate ways during 2015.

How many kids does Kourtney Kardashian have?

Kourtney Kardashian has three children and a baby on the way. Mason (13), Penelope (10) and Reign (8) are the result of her relationship with Scott Disick. She started her own family when she was 30 years old, with her partner at the time.

However, after several years single, she got engaged to drummer Travis Barker and they finally got married in May 2022. Now, it was the 44-year-old star herself who confirmed her new pregnancy, so she is expecting her first child together with the musician.