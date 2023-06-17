Kourtney Kardashian not only belongs to one of the most famous families in the world, but she is also a great businesswoman. Although the reality star has been on many seasons of The Kardashians, she keeps some of her life private.

A few years ago she married musician Travis Barker, known for being the drummer of Blink-182 , and during Friday night June 16 it was confirmed that the two were expecting a child together.

The news was all the rage because the 44-year-old star announced it through a sign in the middle of the audience. Here, check out how much fortune the eldest Kardashian has…

What is Kourtney Kardashian’s net worth?

Kourtney Kardashian is considered one of the richest stars in Hollywood. She has a fortune of $65 million and a minimum salary of $10 million, according to Marca and Celebrity Net Worth.

The rest of her earnings come from different sponsorship deals with brands, which she usually does on Instagram. It was confirmed that she charges $250,000 per sponsored post. In addition, she also has income through her brand Poosh.

Thanks to her years on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she managed to take home $4.5 million per season. She is the fifth member of her family with the most money, as the first place is held by Kim and the second by Kylie.