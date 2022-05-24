The West Ham defender was caught on video abusing a cat and posting it on social media.

Kurt Zouma finally got his day in court after the fallout of a vile social media video showing him kicking a cat back in February. The 27-year-old defender pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty along with his brother Yoan.

Back in February a video uploaded by Yoan Zouma showed the two kicking a cat and laughing. After the video went public the backlash was huge from rival fans and West Ham supporters alike. Zouma would continue to play during the year ending the season with 24 Premier League appearances.

Zouma was fined two weeks’ worth of wages for the incident, while West Ham lost many sponsors along the way of the public outcry.

Details of Kurt Zouma’s plea

The West Ham defender pleaded guilty for two counts of causing “unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, by kicking and slapping a cat”. Yoan Zouma plead guilty to “aiding, abetting, counseling or procuring Kurt Zouma to commit the offense."

Final judgment on the case is scheduled for June 1st in which Zouma faces up to five years in jail after British laws for animal cruelty were strengthen last year.

Zouma arrived at West Ham this season after being on Chelsea’s books since 2014 and going on loan to Everton and Stoke City, among others. Zouma has been capped 14 times by France and last played for the World champions in 2021.