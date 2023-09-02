Labor Day is just around the corner, and it’s always good to celebrate it surrounded by friends and family. Plans can vary, but one of the best options is to have a movie marathon with them.

The holiday has marked a before and after in both history and the quality of life for workers. Despite being officially declared in 1894, it had its first parade in September 1882 in the city of New York.

On that occasion, more than twenty thousand workers were present and marched through the streets of Broadway, proudly carrying signs that proclaimed “Eight hours to work, eight hours to rest, eight hours for leisure”.

The 5 best movies to watch on Labor Day 2023 for free

Many on-demand streaming platforms have extensive catalogs ideal for celebrating Labor Day this year, but only one gives you the opportunity to watch movies for free.

This is Fubo, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. To do this, you must first sign up and there you can search for the title in two ways: in the search bar or by clicking on the action / drama section.

Here, check out the top 5 action-drama movies you can watch on the service this Monday:

Sniper: The White Raven (2022)

Mykola is an eccentric pacifist who wants to be useful to humanity. When the war begins at Donbass, Mykola’s naive world is collapsing as the militants kill his pregnant wife and burn his home to the ground.

Recovered, he makes a cardinal decision and gets enlisted in a sniper company. Having met his wife’s killers, he emotionally breaks down and arranges “sniper terror” for the enemy.

He’s saved from a senseless death by his instructor who himself gets mortally wounded. The death of a friend leaves a “scar” and Mykola is ready to sacrifice his life.

The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Robert McCall, who serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed, embarks on a relentless, globe-trotting quest for vengeance when a long-time girl friend is murdered.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

American car designer Carroll Shelby and the British-born driver Ken Miles work together to battle corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Iconoclastic, take-no-prisoners cop John McClane, finds himself for the first time on foreign soil after traveling to Moscow to help his wayward son Jack – unaware that Jack is really a highly-trained CIA operative out to stop a nuclear weapons heist. With the Russian underworld in pursuit, and battling a countdown to war, the two McClanes discover that their opposing methods make them unstoppable heroes.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

A true story about Frank Abagnale Jr. who, before his 19th birthday, successfully conned millions of dollars worth of checks as a Pan Am pilot, doctor, and legal prosecutor. An FBI agent makes it his mission to put him behind bars. But Frank not only eludes capture, he revels in the pursuit.