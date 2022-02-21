The original Law & Order will return to the small screen after being canceled in 2010. Here, check out what you need to know about the revival, including the official cast, release date and how to watch it.

The original Law & Order will return this month, 12 years later after being canceled by NBC. The show, which had a run of 20 seasons since premiering in 1990, was created by Dick Wolf and then launched several spin-offs including the most recent 2020’s Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Actually, NBC was preparing another spin-off but ditched the idea and decided to bring back the original instead. Can nostalgia win and attract more viewers? That is about to be seen, however the show surely has a strong fan base.

It will also help that for Season 21, members of the original cast will come back and there’s a chance that fans can see cameos and crossovers with the other shows such as SVU and Organized Crime. Don’t miss the release date, cast and what we know so far about Law & Order revival.

Law & Order: Release Date

To fans, Thursdays will be a heavenly day. The original show will return on February 24 at 8 PM ET. The show will be followed by the Special Victims Unit at 9 PM ET and Organized Crime at 10 PM ET.

Law & Order: How to watch

You can catch Law & Order on NBC. However, you can also watch it on Peacock, where you can also watch the final eight seasons. You can get a free basic plan with Peacock, however to live stream Season 21 of Law & Order you have to sign up for the Premium plan.

Law & Order Revival: Cast

Sam Waterston , who led the show for 16 years, has been confirmed to return as District Attorney Jack McCoy for Season 21.

, who led the show for 16 years, has been confirmed to return as District Attorney Jack McCoy for Season 21. Anthony Anderson will also return as Detective Kevin Bernard, a role he played during the last three seasons of the show's original run.

will also return as Detective Kevin Bernard, a role he played during the last three seasons of the show's original run. Hugh Dancy will play Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price

will play Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price Camryn Manheim will play Lt. Kate Dixon

will play Lt. Kate Dixon Odelya Halevi will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun. Jeffrey Donovan will play Det. Frank Cosgrove.



