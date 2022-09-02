The talented Lea Michele has been in several controversies over the years for her sayings and actions. Her Glee cast mates have not held back and made strong accusations against the actress who sang Don't Rain on My Parade. Here's what Lea had to say back recently.

Lea Michele is loved and hated by many. Opinions about her have mutated over the years and celebrities have not hesitated to comment on her personality. Despite all that has been said about the actress, nothing has prevented her from growing in the working world and establishing herself as one of the most important figures on Broadway.

Director Michael Mayer advised her to see Funny Girl when she was a little girl, after seeing her in the dressing room of Spring Awakening heartbroken by a boy. From that moment on, her vision of theater changed forever and she is currently about to play one of the most important roles of her career: Fanny Brice.

"I feel as ready as I've ever been, both personally and professionally", Michele said during an interview prior to her debut. Her addition to the show followed the departure of Beanie Feldstein, as the production reportedly decided to take the play in a different direction.

Lea Michele responds to Glee castmates after racism allegations

Two years ago, several members of the Glee cast have accused the actress of bullying and racial microaggressions. It all started when her Glee co-star, Samantha Ware (who played Jane Hayward in the sixth season), claimed that Lea was a bully and that she has had multiple racist attitudes during her time on the show. Several cast members supported the actress' accusation, such as Amber Riley, Heather Morris and Alex Newell.

Iqbal Teba, Jonathan Groff and Darren Criss were among the few actors who defended Lea and denied the allegations for her. In 2020 Lea responded to them by posting a story on Instagram, saying "I apologize for my behavior and for any pain I caused".

A few days ago, the 36-year-old actress spoke again about everything that has been said about her during this time, after her incorporation as Fanny Brice in the legendary Broadway play Funny Girl. She stated that her pursuit of perfectionism in her work led her to have blind spots.

"I think having this greater sense of identity now is something I'm very grateful for, and I know that bringing that to this experience is very important. But I also really understand what it means to be in this position and to be the leader of this show. It really is an important opportunity, not only to do a great job onstage every night, but also to do a great job offstage every day, to be there for the cast and to be a leader. And that's something that I've really learned the importance of, especially in the last few years", Michele said following the strong accusations against him.

During the course of yesterday afternoon, new rumors spread on social networks, with multiple users claiming that Lea can neither read nor write. To which the actress responded: “I went to ‘Glee’ every single day; I knew my lines. Then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case".