Lea Michele had her triumphant opening night as Fanny Brice, and she received six standing ovations. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions from Twitter after months of controversy around the casting.

Film Twitter and “Don’t Worry Darling” drama, move on. It’s time for Theater Twitter and Lea Michele’s debut as Fanny Brice in the iconic musical “Funny Girl.” The former Glee star returned to Broadway and she did it with a resounding triumph, including six standing ovations, per Variety.

Michele, who appeared as a child in several Broadway productions such as Les Miserables and Spring Awakening, is most known for “Glee,” where her character Rachel Berry is also obsessed with “Funny Girl” and also ends up getting the role in the series. Talk about meta.

However, Michele’s popularity clearly declined when in 2020, her Glee castmates accused her of bullying and racial microaggressions. She apologized on Instagram for her “behavior and for any pain I caused,” but to many people, the wounds are still open and not everyone wants her to succeed. So, what’s the Internet saying about her performance?

‘Lea Michele can’t read’ funniest memes and reactions after her Funny Girl debut

The opening night of Lea Michele as Fanny Brice was received with nothing more but love. In the crowd, A-listers and fans of Glee were present. Among the celebrities, there were Jonathan Groff, who reportedly was very enthusiastic, Ryan Murphy, Zachary Quinto, Drew Barrymore and Harvey Fierstein.

However, there was a ¿tense? moment when Michele delivered the line “I haven’t read that many books,” in which the audience gasped and laughed. It’s inevitable to not see the reference as the on-going joke about the actress’ supposed illiteracy. Check out all the memes and reactions: