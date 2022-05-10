The new Percy Jackson series has its leading trio and Leah Sava Jeffries will be playing Annabeth, the daughter of Greek Goddess Athenea. Here, check out everything you need to know about this young actress.

The Percy Jackson series is in its stage of pre-production and the main cast was recently announced. While Walker Scobell will be the titular character and Aryan Simhadri will play Grover, Leah Sava Jeffries will be portraying Annabeth.

According to the description of the character, Annabeth is the daughter of the Greek goddess Athena and she is a “brilliant strategist with an active and curious mind.” She is one who trains Percy to survive the mythological world, while he helps her connect with her humanity.

Jeffries will be taking the role after actress Alexandra Daddario portrayed the character in the first two films. Author of the books, Rick Riordan, has said that “Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role.” Here, check out everything you need to know about this rising star.

Leah Sava Jeffries’ birthday: How old is she?

Jeffries was born on September 25, 2009. She is 12 years old. She was born in Detroit, Michigan. Besides being an actress, she has also worked as model and has appeared in several commercials.

Leah Jeffries’ parents

Her parents are Princess Leah Jeffries and Floyd S. Jeffries Junior. Her mother is a radio personality at TheLeahLiveShow and is the owner of a production company called LeeJeffProductions LLC.

Leah Sava Jeffries’ acting career: Films and TV shows

Jeffries had her acting debut as Lola Lyon in the highly acclaimed and commercially successful FOX series ‘Empire’ (2015-20). She also acted in ‘Beast’ and she will appear in ‘Something from Tiffany’s’.