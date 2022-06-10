The NFL quarterback has a juicy contract with Fox Sports to be an analyst and King James wants a piece of that pie.

LeBron James wants to earn Tom Brady money if he ever gets involved in media

LeBron James is a busy man, when he’s not out on the court trying to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA title, off the court the now $1 billion worth athlete is making business deal after business deal.

James has an array of business ventures and is seriously thinking about owning an NBA team in Las Vegas to go along with his stake at Liverpool and soon to be stake at AC Milan of Italy’s Serie A.

Now when on his show “The Shop” the NBA champion and Space Jam 2 actor was asked if he’d ever get into media, and that is where James remembered another GOAT, Super Bowl great Tom Brady.

LeBron James makes mention of how much Tom Brady earns at Fox for being an analyst

When LeBron James spoke about how well Tom Brady is doing on television, the Los Angeles Lakers star said jokingly, “When I saw how much Tom Brady signed for, you’re god damn right I considered a career in media.”

It’s not like James needs it, the NBA great is one of two former NBA stars who have entered the $1 billion net worth club. The other being Michael Jordan, who continues to make huge money on his brand despite being retired well over 10 years.

Tom Brady on the other hand isn’t complaining the all-time great NFL quarterback signed a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports.