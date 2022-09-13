It’s been only two weeks since it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio broke up with Camila Morrone. However, it seems like the Oscar winner is moving fast with another model: Gigi Hadid. Here, check out what we know about the romance rumors.

It’s been two weeks since the Internet went into a frenzy after it was reported that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone broke up. The model had just celebrated her 25th birthday in June, and, of course, Twitter didn’t hold back with jokes about the so-called “rule of 25.”

DiCaprio’s love life has been scrutinized over the years. The actor is known to date much younger women than him, with a theory that he hasn’t had a girlfriend over 25 years old (that we know of). Even on Monday, Emmys presenter Kenan Thompson joked about how Zendaya (26) was “young enough to play a high schooler but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

However, DiCaprio is oblivious to any Internet joke about him and, according to new reports, he is moving fast with, you guessed it, another beautiful young model: Gigi Hadid. Here, check out everything we know about the rumors, and how old are they.

How old is Leonardo Di Caprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio was born on November 11, 1974 in Los Angeles, California. He is 47 years old. He first gained worldwide recognition as a teen heartthrob thanks to his roles in movies such as Romeo + Juliet, and Titanic.

How old is Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid was born on April 23, 1995 in Los Angeles, California. She is 27 years old, so she is 20 years older than her. She is a model, and has collaborated with several designers and brands such as Tommy Hilfiger. She also has her own clothing line called "Guest In Residence".

Why are there rumors of dating between DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid?

According to UsWeekly, a source revealed to the outlet that DiCaprio is interested in the older Hadid sister, but “she hasn’t shown an interest” and "doesn't have her sights on him,” as well as affirming that “she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.”

However, People has another insider telling them that “they are getting to know each other," but the pair aren't "dating" just yet. Another source told the magazine that "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," and “they’ve been hanging out with groups of people.”