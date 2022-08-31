It is no news that Leonardo DiCaprio enters the group of the richest celebrities in all of Hollywood. This is thanks to his repertoire of more than 45 movies and his great business deals. Undoubtedly, he has had a great vision to make his money grow over time. Here we tell you how much is the actor's fortune.

Leonardo DiCaprio is a name that everyone knows in the film industry, not only for his work but for the multiple talents he hides. In addition to being an actor, he is a producer, philanthropist and activist. He has always been very interested in community causes and political movements.

He made his big screen debut in 1991 with Criters and two years later landed his first starring role in This Boy's Life, which was undoubtedly his rise to success. His next film would change everything for the actor, as What's Eating Gilbert Grape? earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, an award he won in 2016 for The Revenant.

Between yesterday and today he was involved in a controversy after separating from his girlfriend of four years, actress and model Camila Morrone. The two had been together since 2017, although they confirmed their relationship the following year. Neither of them have stated what led to them going their separate ways but a new theory was installed about their love life (Check here to learn more).

Leonardo DiCaprio's net worth

DiCaprio has a net worth of $260 million from his movies, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In his 25-year career (1995 to 2020 alone), Leo earned more than $300 million in salaries and backend points alone. His most famous productions led him to the fortune he currently holds.

With Titanic he had a base salary of $2.5 million but ended up earning around $40 million, thanks to a 1.8% cut of gross backend points. On the other hand, he has also earned tens of millions more from endorsements, real estate investments and venture capital stakes.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor sure knows how to make his money grow. He owns more than $100 million in real estate and a 104-acre private island in Belize. He has also raised and donated more than $80 million to charity. The latter makes him one of the celebrities who has helped the community the most and for this reason many have always had kind words for him.