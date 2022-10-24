Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died on Monday, Oct. 24th in a car crash in Hollywood, California. Here, check out where you can watch his best movies and TV shows.

Actor, writer, and singer Leslie Jordan passed away at age 67 during a fatal car crash, his representative confirmed in statement. The Emmy winner allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said Jordan’s representative in a statement. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

“What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today,”closed the statement. Check out his movies and TV shows, and where to watch them.

Leslie Jordan’s movies and TV shows

Besides being a prolific actor, Jordan was also known as an Instagram star, in which he amassed 5,8 million followers. However, he started his career in 1986 when he appeared in “People Next Door.” Among his most recent work, he appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” and, of course, the sitcom “Call me Kat.”

He had recently finished production on Tracy Pellegrino’s “Strangers in a Strange Land” movie, while he was in pre-production for the film “Ron,” in which he was going to appear alongside Margaret Cho. Check out where to watch his most prominent work:

Hearts Afire (1992)

Available on: fuboTV (seven-day free trial), Hoopla, Crackle.

A political satire in which a conservative senator's aide (John Ritter) and a liberal political reporter (Markie Post) whose professional disagreements masked a growing attraction for one another.

Will & Grace (1998)

Available on: Hulu, Prime Video.

Will Truman and Grace Adler are best friends living in New York, and when Grace’s engagement falls apart, she moves in with Will. Together, along with their friends, they go through the trials of dating, relationships and their careers.

The Cool Kids (2018)

Available on: FOX (live), fuboTV (free-trial in the US), Hulu, Sling (Season 1)

Three guy friends in a retirement community are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel who’s ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with 70 somethings.

Call Me Kat (2021)

Available on: FOX (live), Hulu, fuboTV (free-trial) (on demand)

Kat is a 39-year-old woman who is trying to enjoy her single life, despite what society and her mom tells her. In her pursuit of a happy and fulfilling life, she recently spent her entire savings to open a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky.