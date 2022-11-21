‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Letitia Wright is opening up about her experience of being "canceled" due to a series of tweets. Here's what the star say and what happened back then.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star Letitia Wright has opened up once again about the controversy that has followed her for two years. The British-Guyanese actress spoke to The Guardian, and explained the feeling of being “canceled” due to a supposedly anti-vaxx stance, as well as transphobic views.

During the interview, journalist Simon Hattenstone asked her about a tweet she posted in 2020: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions but ask questions and think for yourself … you get canceled.” Wright, 29, said that she feels “it’s something I experienced two years ago and I have in a healthy way moved on.”

She added: “I just apologized for any hurt that was caused to anybody,” and explained that her apology was “saying this is not me, and I apologize.” However, many fans don’t know exactly what Wright said. Here, check out the drama explained.

What did people think Letitia Wright was transphobic?

The source of the controversy started when in December 2020, Wright shared a Youtube video created by anti-vaxxer Tomi Arayomi, who also shared transphobic views. The video was removed from Youtube because of the misinformation it contained.

In the material, Arayomi accuses people of believing in “science by convenience,” saying that people will believe “in science when it’s convenient to global warming, but I won’t believe in it when it’s convenient to gender.”

However, after receiving backlash, Wright tweeted: “my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else.”

When asked if she apologized “because your fans might have assumed that by sharing the film you were a transphobic, homophobic anti-vaxxer?", Wright responded: “Those are things that I am not and I apologized and I’ve moved on.” However, when pressed about her vaccination status, she dodged the question: “I have apologized and I have moved on. Next question. Thanks.”