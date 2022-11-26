Letitia Wright is the new face of Black Panther following the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Here, check out what her net worth is until 2022 and what her salary has been in Marvel Studios movies.

Letitia Wright is the new lead in Black Panther and in Wakanda Forever she has proven that her time has come to shine as the city's new protector. The film has become one of the top box office debuts of 2022, grossing $180 million in the first weekend alone.

A few weeks ago, the 29-year-old British-Guyanese actress became involved in a controversy after she published certain stories against an American media outlet. The Hollywood Reporter compared her to Will Smith and Brad Pitt, but she was not amused and called them "incredibly disrespectful" for the comparison.

The controversy didn't get very far, as Wright gave her thoughts and ended the issue. On the other hand, the Marvel movies have made her a fortune of money over time, as she was one of the most seen and successful. At the time it was led by the acclaimed Chadwick Boseman, until the day he passed away.

What is Letitia Wright's net worth?

The actress' net worth is $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She made her debut in 2011 with Holby City on television and Victim in film. Since then her career has been non-stop and she has been in several successful productions.

As a child she has acted in multiple school plays but attributes her desire to be a professional actress to having seen the movie Akeelah and the Bee during 2006. There, she found Keke Palmer's attitude completely inspiring and confessed that her role "resonated" and is one of the reasons she is in the industry.

Letitia Wright's salary as Shuri

Wright plays Shuri, the younger sister of King T'Challa. Thanks to the role, she has received several fat paychecks that have helped her consolidate the large net worth she possesses. While not confirmed, it is estimated that the actress earned around $700,000 for Wakanda Forever. But it is normal that this number will start to grow, because the new Marvel Studios movie has not yet been released. So her earnings could continue to increase.