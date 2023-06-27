Lew Palter was one of the most recognized and talented veteran actors in the film industry. One of his iconic scenes, which he performed in James Cameron’s Titanic, was once again trending after the Titan event.

The star had played Isidor Straus, the businessman and co-owner of Macy’s department store. He had been battling an illness, which he had in an advanced stage, for the last year.

It was his daughter, Catherine Palter, who confirmed the news of his passing. The actor wanted to dedicate his later years to teaching in the world of acting, so he was always connected to film and the profession he loved.

What did Lew Palter pass away from?

Lew Palter‘s daughter confirmed that her father passed away on May 21 at his home in Los Angeles, after battling lung cancer for several years. Although the news was released on the morning of June 27, the event occurred a few months ago.

The Hollywood Reporter was the one who announced the fact, which Catherine Palter informed him. Until his retirement in 2013, the actor dedicated his work to teaching at the CalArts School of Theater.