Liam Neeson is back in action with the upcoming film “Retribution,” which is a remake of the 2015 Spanish-language thriller ‘El Desconocido.’ In the same vein as his recent projects, the movie promises a lot of adrenaline-pumping scenes.

The movie is directed by Nimród Antal, who is known for working on other titles such as Armored (2009), Predators (2010), Metallica: Through the Never (2013) or The Whiskey Bandit (2017). Meanwhile, Chris Salmanpour and Andrew Baldwin wrote the script.

In the film, Neeson have to figure out how to maintain himself and his family safe when he discovers a bomb in his vehicle. After the first trailer was released, many people wondered when and how to watch this thriller. Here, check out when it’s coming out in the US.

When is Retribution with Liam Neeson coming out?

The movie, which is distributed by Lionsgate, will hit theaters on August 25. The film centers on Matt Turner (Neeson), who is driving with his kids when a mysterious caller reveals that the car contains a bomb that will detonate if anyone exits the vehicle, leading to a high-speed chase throughout the city.

Neeson will act alongside Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell and Embeth Davidtz. The film was produced by Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman, Jaume Collet-Serra and Juan Sola.

In the present year, the actor graced the screen in “Marlowe,” a crime film directed by Neil Jordan that made its way to theaters. He portrayed Philip Marlowe, the private detective character created by Raymond Chandler.