After two years without releasing any movies exclusively in theaters due to the pandemic, Disney's Pixar is coming back to the big screen this June 17 in the US with ‘Lightyear’, an origin story for the fictional pilot/astronaut which inspired the action figure in Toy Story and it’s supposed to be the movie that Andy watched before becoming obsessed with the character.
The film was co-written and directed by Angus MacLane, who also co-directed ‘Finding Dory’ (2016) for the studio. It will be the sixth spin-off of the franchise, and the second Buzz Lightyear film after a ‘Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins’ (2000), which was produced for television.
MacLane has said that the film was inspired by the sci-fi movies he watched as a kid, mainly Star Wars, and it’s meant to be a tribute. However, this time Buzz Lightyear won’t be voiced by Tim Allen, who has played the character in all other films before. So, here check out the new cast and get to meet the new characters.
‘Lightyear’ cast: Chris Evans becomes Buzz Lightyear and all the new characters
‘Captain America’ actor Chris Evans voices the titular character, replacing Tim Allen for this movie only. The reason is that this is “not the toy world, so it wouldn’t make sense” as Galyn Susman, producer of the film, explained to The Hollywood Reporter.
Meanwhile, MacLane said that Evans was his first choice from the beginning. “I wanted the film to have like a gravitas to it and a seriousness to it, but also have an actor who could bring comedy with that seriousness,” he explained in an interview with Collider in 2021.
According to the trailers, the story will follow Buzz as he accidentally maroons himself and his crew on an unknown planet. While he tries to get home using a hyper-speed test flight, he ends up traveling sixty-two years into the future. There he meets a group of inexpert Space Rangers, trying to fight an army of evil robots. The rest of the cast consists of:
- Keke Palmer as Izzy Hawthorne, a Space Ranger and granddaughter of Buzz's best friend Alisha.
- Peter Sohn as Sox, a robot cat who acts as Buzz's personal companion.
- James Brolin as Emperor Zurg, Buzz's arch-nemesis and movie’s bad guy.
- Taika Waititi as Mo Morrison,a Space Ranger in Izzy Hawthorne's group of rookies.
- Dale Soules as Darby Steel, another Space Ranger in the group and an expert in explosives.