The upcoming Toy Story spin-off ‘Lightyear’ will come to theaters on June 17. The movie will serve as an origin story for Buzz Lightyear. Here, check out who will voice the characters and who is who in the film.

After two years without releasing any movies exclusively in theaters due to the pandemic, Disney's Pixar is coming back to the big screen this June 17 in the US with ‘Lightyear’, an origin story for the fictional pilot/astronaut which inspired the action figure in Toy Story and it’s supposed to be the movie that Andy watched before becoming obsessed with the character.

The film was co-written and directed by Angus MacLane, who also co-directed ‘Finding Dory’ (2016) for the studio. It will be the sixth spin-off of the franchise, and the second Buzz Lightyear film after a ‘Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins’ (2000), which was produced for television.

MacLane has said that the film was inspired by the sci-fi movies he watched as a kid, mainly Star Wars, and it’s meant to be a tribute. However, this time Buzz Lightyear won’t be voiced by Tim Allen, who has played the character in all other films before. So, here check out the new cast and get to meet the new characters.

‘Lightyear’ cast: Chris Evans becomes Buzz Lightyear and all the new characters

‘Captain America’ actor Chris Evans voices the titular character, replacing Tim Allen for this movie only. The reason is that this is “not the toy world, so it wouldn’t make sense” as Galyn Susman, producer of the film, explained to The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, MacLane said that Evans was his first choice from the beginning. “I wanted the film to have like a gravitas to it and a seriousness to it, but also have an actor who could bring comedy with that seriousness,” he explained in an interview with Collider in 2021.

According to the trailers, the story will follow Buzz as he accidentally maroons himself and his crew on an unknown planet. While he tries to get home using a hyper-speed test flight, he ends up traveling sixty-two years into the future. There he meets a group of inexpert Space Rangers, trying to fight an army of evil robots. The rest of the cast consists of: