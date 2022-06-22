Disney and Pixar's original production, Lightyear, has been in theaters for a few days now and has already been involved in several controversies. But how long is the movie itself?

The long-awaited release of Lightyear, a spin-off from Pixar's Toy Story world, has not been met with good reviews within the industry. In addition, it had a disappointing $51 million gross from 4,255 theaters, failing to take the top spot from Jurassic World: Dominion.

In addition, the plot has been severely criticized due to a scene in the movie, which shows a couple of women kissing. For this reason, the production has been censored in several countries, such as United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Egypt and Indonesia, among others.

The new Pixar film had everything to succeed: a promising cast, an incredible soundtrack and a plot full of adventures and memories. Chris Evans was responsible for bringing Buzz to life, while award-winning composer Michael Giacchino -who worked on such productions as The Batman and Spider-Man: No Way Home- was in charge of the soundtrack.

Lightyear: The origins of the film

Of course the plot is one of the most familiar to the audience. The story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who served as inspiration for the toy, focuses on a new intergalactic adventure where he will face new enemies.

According to Disney's website, Angus MacLane, director of the film, explained how the idea of telling the story of the beloved character came about.

"The world of Buzz always interested me a great deal. In Toy Story there seemed to be an incredible preliminary history of the character, being a Space Ranger, that was barely glimpsed, and I always wanted to explore. So what I said to introduce the idea for the movie was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want to have a Buzz Lightyear toy?' I wanted to see that movie, and now I'm lucky enough to be able to make it", said the director.

How long is the new Buzz Lightyear movie?

Compared to the Toy Story World films, Lightyear is the longest running at a total of 1 hour and 45 minutes. The universe of Andy's toys has left us teachings and unforgettable moments with each of its plots, regardless of their duration.

Toy Story 1 had a total running time of 1 hour 21 minutes, while Toy Story 2 lasted 1 hour 35 minutes and Toy Story 3, 1 hour 43 minutes. As the number of films increased, so did their total length on the big screen. The fourth and final Toy Story had a running time of 1 hour 40 minutes, where Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang embark on a road trip with Bonnie and a new toy named Forky.

Pixar and Disney have the ability to blend the plots of their films without us even realizing it, as when the first Toy Story introduced us to the truck from the incredible Pizza Planet themed restaurant. Since this debut, the iconic yellow truck with the rocket on the roof has been present in all Pixar films, except in The Incredibles.